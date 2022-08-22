Celtics Celtics star Jayson Tatum says he was dealing with a fractured wrist throughout the postseason Tatum said the initial injury took place before the postseason, but it was exacerbated in the Milwaukee series. Tatum said he was dealing with a non-displaced fractured wrist for two months. JIM DAVIS/GLOBE STAFF





Jayson Tatum played with a fractured wrist for two months this past season, a stretch that included the playoffs.

In an interview with Bleacher Report that was posted Sunday, the Celtics star said the initial injury took place before the postseason, but it was exacerbated in the Milwaukee series.

“It was small, but it was still like a non-displaced chip. I chipped a bone but it didn’t leave the surface,” Tatum said. “But it showed that I had a non-displaced fracture in my wrist,” Tatum said. “But it had shown that the bone had grew over it so it healed, but I was still in pain because I kept getting hit or falling on it. So I guess I played with somewhat of a fracture for like two months.

“In the playoffs, there was a play against Milwaukee in Game 3, I dunked it. Giannis chased me down. He fouled me, and I like fell into the crowd. And that was the most painful it’s been since the day I hurt it. I ended up getting a cortisone shot in my wrist that night.”

Here’s a look at the play against the Bucks.

Tatum threw it down on Giannis despite the foul 😳 pic.twitter.com/bPATVuuZQu — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 7, 2022

“After each game, I would have to wear a brace,” he added. “And I would take it off before the cameras saw me. Then, pregame, taking my nap, I’d put it back on to make sure it was stable.”

Tatum said no one outside the team knew about the injury at the time. However, he did reference the wrist injury briefly after Game 3, but appeared to downplay the issue.

“That’s something I’ve been dealing with for probably like two months now,” Tatum said when he was asked about his wrist. “It wasn’t anything abnormal. When I fell on it, it bothered me. But nothing I haven’t been dealing with the last two months.”

The wrist is in addition to the shoulder issue he sustained in the postseason. Tatum said he didn’t believe he would need offseason surgery for the shoulder injury.

