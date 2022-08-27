Celtics Danilo Gallinari suffers knee injury while playing for Italy in World Cup qualifier The severity of the injury is unknown, but initial tests show that his ACL is intact. New Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari injured his knee playing in an international game on Saturday.

The Celtics might be down a player when the season begins.

Danilo Gallinari, who signed with the team in July, suffered a knee injury while playing for his native Italy in Saturday’s World Cup qualifying game against Georgia. The 34-year-old forward suffered the injury on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter, catching the ball on a fastbreak while trying to make a move to score.

Gallinari instantly began limping after he planted his left leg on the move, heading off the court with the help of a trainer and a teammate.

Gallinari will have an MRI on Sunday. It appears though that the ACL Gallinari tore in his left knee in 2013 is intact, according to Italy’s team doctor. Initial tests showed that the ACL is stable, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Advertisement:

Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco initially feared that Gallinari’s injury might have been a torn ACL.

“I hope and I pray that nothing bad will come out,” Pozzecco told reporters. “It was… it is an honor coaching him. I saw pain in his eyes.”

Boston signed Gallinari to a two-year deal, $13.3 million deal on July 12, using the taxpayer’s mid-level exception to sign him. The deal reportedly has a player option for the second season.

Gallinari is expected to play a key role off the bench for the Celtics this season if he avoided major injury. He scored 11.7 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from deep off the bench for the Hawks last season. Gallinari’s also one of the game’s best 3-point shooters, shooting 38.2 percent from behind the arc over his 14-year career.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said he “loved” the addition of Gallinari and detailed that he might even play the veteran forward as a stretch center at times.