Celtics Tacko Fall believes Jaylen Brown is ‘very disrespected,’ but said the star ‘loves’ Boston “I think he doesn’t get the praise he deserves sometimes and he’s a great player." Jaylen Brown received some public support from a former teammate.

A former Celtics fan favorite believes a current Celtics player isn’t getting the love he deserves.

Tacko Fall stood up for Jaylen Brown amid recent rumors that he was being offered by the Celtics in a trade for Kevin Durant.

“I think Jaylen is very disrespected,” Fall told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson in an interview for Bovada. “I think he doesn’t get the praise he deserves sometimes and he’s a great player. Jaylen is nice, and for him, he just gotta keep doing what he’s doing. He’s very focused, he’s very locked in. He knows what he wants to accomplish, and they’re doing well.”

Now that Durant rescinded his trade request, some of the focus has shifted on whether or not Brown will be in Boston for the long haul after he was reportedly offered in a trade.

Some of the noise regarding Brown’s future was manufactured by Brown himself. The star wing liked a tweet earlier in the offseason that read “Jaylen Brown is so disrespected by Celtics fans.” Brown also tweeted “Smh” hours after it was reported that the Celtics were involved in trade talks for Durant

However, longtime Celtics insider and Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett reported earlier in August that an NBA executive believes Brown is “all-in” on the Celtics.

Brown feels that way, according to Fall.

“The outside noise doesn’t really matter,” Fall said. “It’s what the organization thinks of him. And I know the organization thinks greatly of him, and I know he loves Boston, so that’s all that matters.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens recently told WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” that he was constantly in touch with Brown while the rumors percolated, adding that he met with Brown in Los Angeles not too long ago, too.

“Jaylen’s been through this from the standpoint of listening and the noise has been around him for a long time, big names over the years,” Stevens said. “You’ve got to be able to ignore the noise and know what’s important but also be able to reach out and have candid and transparent communications with the people that are involved. And so yeah, we’ve had those, made ourselves very open from the get-go as all of this has been going on for any of our guys.”

Brown was certainly one of the Celtics’ key pieces in their run to the NBA Finals. He was second on the team in scoring throughout the season (23.6 points per game) and led the team in scoring in the Finals (23.5 points per game).

As for Fall, he reportedly agreed to a deal with Xinjiang of the Chinese Basketball Association. After playing the first two seasons of his career with the Celtics, Fall played with the Cavaliers and their G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge, last season.