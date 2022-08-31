Celtics ‘I’m not wearing a ring because of you’: Grant Williams congratulated Stephen Curry on his jersey retirement at Davidson "I'll see you again next year." Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams congratulates Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Grant Williams and Steph Curry have gone back and forth a few times this offseason — in a seemingly friendly way — after Curry and the Warriors outlasted the Celtics in six games to win the NBA Finals in June.

The two Charlotte natives seem to have a good relationship, however. On Wednesday, Curry had his jersey retired at Davidson (where jerseys can’t be retired unless the player has graduated, which Curry officially accomplished in May). Williams was one of the people who sent in a video to congratulate Curry.

“What’s up brother,” Williams began. “First off, I just wanted to say congratulations. It’s a huge accomplishment, it’s a blessing.

Advertisement:

“I wore 30 in high school because of you. I’m not wearing a ring because of you, so I’m a little partial. But congratulations on your success. I wish you luck, and I’ll see you again next year.”

Williams and Curry’s war of words started when Williams talked to “The Long Shot” podcast about losing in the Finals.

“When I’ve reflected and looked back to those games, I still will say confidently, confidently to this day [the Warriors] weren’t the better team,” Williams said. “I will say that confidently.”

Curry later addressed Williams directly at the ESPY’s.

“It’s great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color,” Curry said (he was wearing a green suit). “I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring.”

Williams later posted a photo of his ESPY’s suit on Instagram, tagging Curry in the caption while adding “I’d borrow the suit but I don’t wear a medium.”

Curry and Williams will need to wait until Dec. 10 in Golden State for the next chapter of what appears to be a friendly beef. The Warriors travel to Boston to take on the Celtics on Jan. 19.