Celtics Celtics confirm Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn ACL Gallinari will reportedly try for a late-season return. Danilo Gallinari at his introductory Celtics press conference in July. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to a team update on Friday.

Gallinari, 34, sustained the injury while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Aug. 27. The original reports indicated that it was torn meniscus.

Recovery time for the torn ACL varies between six and 12 months. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Gallinari intends to push for a late-season return.

Gallinari shared a message on Twitter after the team’s update, promising to “give everything I can to the Celtics organization and my teammates as we hunt for a title.”

“I will work tirelessly with the Celtics staff to return to the court as soon as I can,” he concluded, “and I appreciate the unwavering support from fans, my teammates, and the entire NBA family.”

The Celtics agreed to a two-year deal with Gallinari in July, hoping that the 6-foot-10 veteran could add some shooting and offensive depth. In his 14 NBA seasons, Gallinari has averaged 38.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

This also isn’t the first time that Gallinari has torn his left ACL, having originally done so in April of 2013. Then a member of the Denver Nuggets, the injury required multiple surgeries and kept him from making his return until the 2014-2015 season.