Celtics reportedly not expected to sign Carmelo Anthony – at least for now Boston appears to be going with the internal route to replace Danilo Gallinari.

When it was announced that forward Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL before even playing a game with the Celtics, veteran free agent Carmelo Anthony was viewed as a potential replacement.

The 10-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be an option for Boston, at least for now. The Celtics “are not expected to have interest” in signing Anthony ahead of training camp, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported. However, Robb noted that he “could see” the Celtics inquiring Anthony about a deal later in the season if they feel like they need his skill set.

Anthony, 38, has still been able to contribute over the last few seasons. He scored 13.3 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent 3-point shooting off the bench with the Lakers last season. A year prior, Anthony scored 13.4 points per game off the bench with the Blazers.

With Anthony appearing to not be an option for the Celtics to replace Gallinari at the moment, the focus for that potential role shifts to second-year forward Sam Hauser. He didn’t play much as a rookie, but the 24-year-old showed promise as a 3-point shooter in his limited NBA minutes and in his time in the G League. Hauser made 43.2 percent of his 3-pointers in 26 regular season games with the Celtics and scored 20.2 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from deep in 13 regular season games with the Maine Celtics.

A year after acquiring Hauser as an undrafted free agent, Boston expressed even more confidence in the 6-foot-7 forward over the offseason. The Celtics declined Hauser’s option for the upcoming season in order to give him a pay bump and a longer deal, signing him to a three-year, $6 million deal in July.

When Hauser’s deal was agreed upon, the Celtics already had deals in place to acquire Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, Boston had optimism at the time that Hauser could crack its regular rotation, which didn’t lose any of its usual contributors following its run to the NBA Finals, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported.

The Celtics currently have 12 players on their roster, giving them three roster spaces. Rookie guard JD Davison and four-year forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele are on two-way deals, which could be converted to an NBA deal later on. Guard/forward Denzel Valentine, center Noah Vonleh, and center Bruno Caboclo also received training camp invites.