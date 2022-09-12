Celtics Stephen Curry: Kevin Durant is better off in Brooklyn than with Celtics Curry said Jaylen Brown is a pivotal piece and that Kevin Durant is better off staying in Brooklyn anyway. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The Associated Press

Despite all the trade rumors that linked him to the Celtics, Kevin Durant was better off staying in Brooklyn, according to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Curry said that he’d be more than open to play with Durant again on the Warriors, and that the Celtics giving up Jaylen Brown in a hypothetical trade for Durant would have irreparably altered Boston’s roster.

The comments came during a conversation between Curry and rapper Snoop Dogg, according to Rolling Stone.

“They have a little bit of everything,” Curry said of the Celtics. “But they would have to deal with the organizational transition to get rid of Jaylen [Brown]. He’s such a pivotal piece.”

Curry reportedly used his hands broke apart his fingertips like an explosion to illustrate his point.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics offered Brooklyn a package centered around Brown in exchange for Durant. But the teams were unable to come to an agreement, and Durant stayed with the Nets.

As for other rumored Durant destinations, Curry hinted that Brooklyn’s asking price would take away much of the talent Durant sought to play with.

“Man, he thinks that they’re gonna go to teams — like if he went to Phoenix — that they’re gonna be the same team if he’s there,” said Curry.

Curry said “hell yeah” when asked if he was open to Durant returning to Golden State, mentioning how much fun he had playing with Durant and how he thinks Durant is a good dude who is misunderstood.

The Nets announced last month that Durant plans to stay with the team. Kyrie Irving returns as well, after opting into the final year of his 4-year deal. The Nets will also likely add a healthy Ben Simmons to the mix.

The Celtics, who swept the Nets in during last year’s playoffs, travel to Brooklyn Dec. 4 for the first of four regular-season matchups between the Atlantic division opponents.