Celtics Celtics coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a ‘significant’ suspension Udoka could miss some or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season for a violation of team rules. In his first season at the helm, Ime Udoka brought the Celtics to the NBA Finals, something that even he concedes happened ahead of schedule.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in a consensual, intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the franchise’s staff,” according to sources. Those sources tell the ESPN reporter that the relationship is a violation of team guidelines, and that internal discussions have suggested suspensions that could last as long as the entire 2022-2023 Celtics season. ESPN’s sources suggest Udoka’s job is not in jeopardy.

News of Udoka’s possible suspension was confirmed by The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach among others Wednesday night. Himmelsbach suggests a final decision on Udoka could come down sometime Thursday.

Udoka was hired by the Celtics during the summer of 2021 to replace Brad Stevens, who himself replaced Danny Ainge in the Celtics’ front office. Udoka’s top assistant, Will Hardy, recently left to coach the Utah Jazz. Wojnarowski reports that Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla would be in strong consideration for an interim role should Udoka be suspended.

Udoka joined the Celtics after stints as an assistant coach with the Spurs, 76ers, and Nets, as well as an NBA playing career. He is engaged to the actress Nia Long, and the couple has an 11-year old son.