Celtics Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk traded to Jazz, reunites with Danny Ainge Olynyk appeared in 278 games for the Celtics between 2013 and 2017. Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) plays against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 3, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge made a move to strengthen the team’s frontcourt following the trade of Rudy Gobert, acquiring a former Celtic on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz traded forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for guard Saben Lee and forward/center Kelly Olynyk.

Olynyk, 31, was drafted 13th overall in 2013 by the Dallas Mavericks before being shipped to the Celtics in a draft-day deal. He went on to appear in 278 games for Boston between 2013 and 2017, making 36 starts and averaging 9.5 points per game.

The 6-foot-11-inch big man signed with the Heat following the 2016-17 season, remaining in Miami until he was traded to Houston at the trade deadline during the 2020-21 campaign.

Olynyk signed with the Pistons last offseason, making 40 appearances (one start) for Detroit and averaging 9.1 points per game this past year.

The deal seemingly continues Utah’s rebuild under former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

Ainge, widely considered the architect of Boston’s current core, was an executive with Boston from 2003 until his retirement in June 2021. He joined Utah as an executive in December 2021.

He sent forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit in Thursday’s deal, marking the third impact player that the Jazz have traded away this offseason (Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were traded to Cleveland and Minnesota, respectively). Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points per game for Utah last season.

The Jazz also acquired third-year guard Saben Lee in the deal.