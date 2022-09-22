Celtics Ime Udoka ‘expected’ to get one-year suspension, Joe Mazzulla set to become interim coach Udoka's "likely" suspension is the result of a reported consensual relationship with a female staff member. Ime Udoka during the 2022 NBA Finals. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is “expected” to be suspended by the team for a year as a result of his consensual relationship with a female staff member, according to multiple reports.

Boston has told assistant coach Joe Mazzulla that he will be interim Celtics coach in Udoka’s absence, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

While the team is reportedly set to issue a statement as soon as Thursday, the Celtics are also scheduled to host media day on Monday ahead of the start of training camp for the upcoming season on Tuesday.

Udoka, 45, joined the Celtics a year ago as a first-time head coach. He helped guide Boston to a 51-win season and playoff run that culminated in an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors. For his success as a coach, Udoka was fourth in voting for the NBA Coach of the Year award.

Mazzulla, 34, is a Rhode Island native who was hired by former Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge in 2019. Originally a member of Brad Stevens’s staff, Mazzulla has impressed during his time in Boston, even interviewing for the vacant Utah Jazz head coach position during the offseason.