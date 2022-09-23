Celtics Watch live: Celtics hold press conference after suspending coach Ime Udoka Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Celtics on Thursday. Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season on Thursday. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Celtics will hold a press conference Friday at 11 a.m., one day after the team’s decision to suspend coach Ime Udoka for one year because of an inappropriate consensual relationship with a female team employee.