Celtics Celtics add 6 players, finalize training camp roster Here's who will be spending training camp with the Celtics. Brodric Thomas, here pictured last season, had a nice game against the Bucks at Summer League. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Celtics added six players to the roster Tuesday, finalizing the group that will be with the team for training camp, according to a news release from the team.

The additions are: Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine, and Noah Vonleh.

Layman and Vonleh are Massachusetts natives.

Jackson played with the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends last season averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 38 games. He was called up to the Celtics twice.

Layman has averaged 4.8 points per game in 12.8 minutes per game over six NBA seasons between Portland and Minnesota.

Advertisement:

Samanic, a former first-round pick, averaged 27.9 points (54.8% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game last season playing for the Westchester Knicks.

Thomas, who was a two-way player with Boston last season, appeared in 12 games for the Celtics. He averaged 15.7 points (45.7% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.72 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics.

Valentine averaged 14.6 points (44.0% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games. The former Michigan State star was selected 14th overall by Chicago in 2016.

Vonleh played overseas in China for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks last season. The 2014 lottery pick averaged 14.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 71.6% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.32 blocks per game in 28 appearances.

Here’s the full roster:

NO PLAYER POS HT/WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YEARS 13 Malcolm Brogdon G 6-5/229 12/11/96 Virginia/USA 6 7 Jaylen Brown F 6-6/220 10/24/96 California/USA 6 20 J.D. Davison* G 6-3/195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA R 8 Danilo Gallinari F 6-10/233 08/08/88 Olimpia Milano/Italy 13 30 Sam Hauser F 6-8/215 12/08/97 Virginia/USA 1 42 Al Horford C 6-9/240 06/03/86 Florida/Dominican Republic 15 43 Justin Jackson F 6-8/220 03/28/95 North Carolina/USA 5 28 Mfiondu Kabengele* F/C 6-10/250 08/14/97 Florida State/Canada 2 40 Luke Kornet C 7-2/252 07/15/95 Vanderbilt/USA 5 26 Jake Layman F 6-8/209 03/07/94 Maryland/USA 6 11 Payton Pritchard G 6-2/190 01/28/98 Oregon/USA 2 99 Luka Samanic F 6-10/215 01/09/00 KK Olimpija/Croatia 2 36 Marcus Smart G 6-3/220 03/06/94 Oklahoma State/USA 8 0 Jayson Tatum F 6-8/210 03/03/98 Duke/USA 5 97 Brodric Thomas G 6-5/185 01/28/97 Truman/USA 2 45 Denzel Valentine G/F 6-4/220 11/16/94 Michigan State/USA 5 4 Noah Vonleh F/C 6-10/257 08/24/95 Indiana/USA 7 9 Derrick White G 6-4/195 07/02/94 Colorado/USA 5 12 Grant Williams F 6-6/236 11/30/98 Tennessee/USA 3 44 Robert Williams C 6-8/240 10/17/97 Texas A&M/USA 4

*denotes two-way player