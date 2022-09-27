Celtics add 6 players, finalize training camp roster

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Celtics added six players to the roster Tuesday, finalizing the group that will be with the team for training camp, according to a news release from the team.
The additions are: Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine, and Noah Vonleh.
Layman and Vonleh are Massachusetts natives.
Jackson played with the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends last season averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 38 games. He was called up to the Celtics twice.
Layman has averaged 4.8 points per game in 12.8 minutes per game over six NBA seasons between Portland and Minnesota.
Samanic, a former first-round pick, averaged 27.9 points (54.8% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game last season playing for the Westchester Knicks.
Thomas, who was a two-way player with Boston last season, appeared in 12 games for the Celtics. He averaged 15.7 points (45.7% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.72 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics.
Valentine averaged 14.6 points (44.0% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games. The former Michigan State star was selected 14th overall by Chicago in 2016.
Vonleh played overseas in China for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks last season. The 2014 lottery pick averaged 14.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 71.6% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.32 blocks per game in 28 appearances.
Here’s the full roster:
|NO
|PLAYER
|POS
|HT/WT
|DOB
|PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY
|YEARS
|13
|Malcolm Brogdon
|G
|6-5/229
|12/11/96
|Virginia/USA
|6
|7
|Jaylen Brown
|F
|6-6/220
|10/24/96
|California/USA
|6
|20
|J.D. Davison*
|G
|6-3/195
|10/03/02
|Alabama/USA
|R
|8
|Danilo Gallinari
|F
|6-10/233
|08/08/88
|Olimpia Milano/Italy
|13
|30
|Sam Hauser
|F
|6-8/215
|12/08/97
|Virginia/USA
|1
|42
|Al Horford
|C
|6-9/240
|06/03/86
|Florida/Dominican Republic
|15
|43
|Justin Jackson
|F
|6-8/220
|03/28/95
|North Carolina/USA
|5
|28
|Mfiondu Kabengele*
|F/C
|6-10/250
|08/14/97
|Florida State/Canada
|2
|40
|Luke Kornet
|C
|7-2/252
|07/15/95
|Vanderbilt/USA
|5
|26
|Jake Layman
|F
|6-8/209
|03/07/94
|Maryland/USA
|6
|11
|Payton Pritchard
|G
|6-2/190
|01/28/98
|Oregon/USA
|2
|99
|Luka Samanic
|F
|6-10/215
|01/09/00
|KK Olimpija/Croatia
|2
|36
|Marcus Smart
|G
|6-3/220
|03/06/94
|Oklahoma State/USA
|8
|0
|Jayson Tatum
|F
|6-8/210
|03/03/98
|Duke/USA
|5
|97
|Brodric Thomas
|G
|6-5/185
|01/28/97
|Truman/USA
|2
|45
|Denzel Valentine
|G/F
|6-4/220
|11/16/94
|Michigan State/USA
|5
|4
|Noah Vonleh
|F/C
|6-10/257
|08/24/95
|Indiana/USA
|7
|9
|Derrick White
|G
|6-4/195
|07/02/94
|Colorado/USA
|5
|12
|Grant Williams
|F
|6-6/236
|11/30/98
|Tennessee/USA
|3
|44
|Robert Williams
|C
|6-8/240
|10/17/97
|Texas A&M/USA
|4
*denotes two-way player
