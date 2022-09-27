Celtics

Celtics add 6 players, finalize training camp roster

Here's who will be spending training camp with the Celtics.

Brodric Thomas, here pictured last season, had a nice game against the Bucks at Summer League. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

By Khari Thompson

The Celtics added six players to the roster Tuesday, finalizing the group that will be with the team for training camp, according to a news release from the team.

The additions are: Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine, and Noah Vonleh.

Layman and Vonleh are Massachusetts natives.

Jackson played with the NBA G-League’s Texas Legends last season averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 38 games. He was called up to the Celtics twice.

Layman has averaged 4.8 points per game in 12.8 minutes per game over six NBA seasons between Portland and Minnesota.

Samanic, a former first-round pick, averaged 27.9 points (54.8% FG, 36.7% 3-PT, 87.0% FT), 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game last season playing for the Westchester Knicks.

Thomas, who was a two-way player with Boston last season, appeared in 12 games for the Celtics. He averaged 15.7 points (45.7% FG, 38.7% 3-PT, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.72 steals in 30.6 minutes per game for the Maine Celtics.

Valentine averaged 14.6 points (44.0% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 12 games. The former Michigan State star was selected 14th overall by Chicago in 2016.

Vonleh played overseas in China for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks last season. The 2014 lottery pick averaged 14.4 points (45.1% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 71.6% FT), 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.75 steals and 1.32 blocks per game in 28 appearances.

Here’s the full roster:

NOPLAYERPOSHT/WTDOBPRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRYYEARS
13Malcolm BrogdonG6-5/22912/11/96Virginia/USA6
7Jaylen BrownF6-6/22010/24/96California/USA6
20J.D. Davison*G6-3/19510/03/02Alabama/USAR
8Danilo GallinariF6-10/23308/08/88Olimpia Milano/Italy13
30Sam Hauser F6-8/21512/08/97Virginia/USA1
42Al Horford C6-9/24006/03/86Florida/Dominican Republic15
43Justin JacksonF6-8/22003/28/95North Carolina/USA5
28Mfiondu Kabengele*F/C6-10/25008/14/97Florida State/Canada2
40Luke KornetC7-2/25207/15/95Vanderbilt/USA5
26Jake LaymanF6-8/20903/07/94Maryland/USA6
11Payton PritchardG6-2/19001/28/98Oregon/USA2
99Luka SamanicF6-10/21501/09/00KK Olimpija/Croatia2
36Marcus SmartG6-3/22003/06/94Oklahoma State/USA8
0Jayson TatumF6-8/21003/03/98Duke/USA5
97Brodric ThomasG6-5/18501/28/97Truman/USA2
45Denzel ValentineG/F6-4/22011/16/94Michigan State/USA5
4Noah VonlehF/C6-10/25708/24/95Indiana/USA7
9Derrick WhiteG6-4/19507/02/94Colorado/USA5
12Grant WilliamsF6-6/23611/30/98Tennessee/USA3
44Robert WilliamsC6-8/24010/17/97Texas A&M/USA4

 *denotes two-way player