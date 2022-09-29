Celtics Former Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly will not be joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported on Tuesday that the Celtics were seeking permission to interview Larranaga. Former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, right, with assistant coach Jay Larranaga during a game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As interim head coach Joe Mazzulla considers the possibility of adding to his staff, one former Boston assistant will not be returning to the Celtics’ sidelines.

According to SI’s Chris Mannix, Jay Larranaga, who was briefly linked to a reunion with the Celtics earlier this week, will remain in his current role as an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jay Larranaga will remain on Ty Lue’s staff with the Clippers, sources told @SInow. Boston received permission this week to speak to Larranaga. Larranaga, a valued member of Lue’s staff, prefers to remain in Los Angeles. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 29, 2022

The news came less than two days after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics had sought permission from the Clippers to interview Larranaga.

Larranaga, 47, spent nine years as an assistant with the Celtics between 2012 and 2021. Two of those years were with Mazzulla, who joined Brad Stevens’s staff in June of 2019.

With Ime Udoka’s suspension and the offseason departure of top assistant Will Hardy to become the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics are missing their two highest-level coaches from last year heading into the season.

At just 34 years old, Mazzulla is the youngest head coach in the NBA. His staff is currently comprised of assistants Damon Stoudamire, Ben Sullivan, Tony Dobbins, Aaron Miles, and D.J. MacLeay, as well as special assistant to the head coach Matt Reynolds.

While the Celtics will not be bringing Larranaga back, the possibility of bringing in another assistant seemingly remains on the table. Mazzulla told reporters Wednesday that the Celtics wanted to potentially add Larranaga to “study [the organization’s] environment” to see what its players needed.

“It’s more about studying our environment and what we need to help our staff and considering what do our players need? What are they familiar with and what are they looking for on our staff?” Mazzulla said on Wednesday, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.