Here's what Marcus Smart said about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole "As a leader, you can't do that, especially when guys are looking up to you."

Like everyone else in the sports world, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has seen the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face.

Smart has seen his fair share of drama. Most notably, Smart was involved in the now-infamous explosion in the bubble, which reportedly didn’t get physical but did involve “objects thrown around.”

Still, Green’s punch went too far.

“I don’t know much about the situation, but from what I’m hearing and seeing, and I know Draymond, as good as he is as a player and as a person, he made a mistake,” Smart said. “I think we can all say that from what we know. As a leader, you can’t do that, especially when guys are looking up to you and looking to you for advice and encouragement.”

Smart added that he thought the video — which was leaked to TMZ last week — should have stayed in-house.

“It happens,” he said. “Just like if it’s your brother or your sister. You love them, you like them, you don’t wish nothing bad on them, but a couple times here and there you’re gonna put your hands on them and sometimes y’all do. So, it happens, but obviously, you wish it didn’t, and you wish it didn’t come out like it did.”

Smart added that the way to get past all the drama is to remember that everyone in the locker room is a professional.

“At the end of the day we all got a job to do, and that’s in between these lines,” Smart said. “So whatever you got personal-wise, you handle it outside of your job, outside of work. When you come in here, in this gym and you step in between these lines, you’re family and everything else goes out the window until you step off this court. That’s how it should be, and I think that’s how you handle it.”