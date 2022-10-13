Celtics Noah Vonleh reportedly is likely to make Celtics final roster cuts prior to season Justin Jackson is still in the mix as well, according to The Boston Globe. Noah Vonleh of the Boston Celtics attempts a shot against Mark Williams. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Celtics still have one preseason game remaining, but big man Noah Vonleh reportedly has shown enough to convince team decision makers to keep him around for a while.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Vonleh has the inside track for one of the two remaining roster spots still available after the Celtics revamped and reloaded their bench this offseason. Vonleh showed an intriguing skill set through three preseason games, most notably as a rebounder on a team that has lacked rebounding at times with Robert Williams out.

Playing for the Celtics would be a return home for Vonleh, both to the NBA after a season playing for the Shanghai Sharks in China as well as to Boston. Vonleh is a native of Haverhill.

“The journey continues,” Vonleh told reporters earlier this week. “I don’t know if this will be the last stop, but I’m happy to be here now. I’m just staying in the moment, staying in the now.”

Vonleh noted that he has been on teams loaded with dynamic offensive talent before, so he knows how to contribute on a team with a pair of All-Stars.

“But this is a different type of monster with Jaylen and Jayson,” Vonleh said. “I feel like they are more dynamic. They have bigger size, and they can do a lot out there, so just pretty much trying to do the same thing, screening those guys, getting them open and making it easier for them.”

Meanwhile, according to Himmelsbach, the final roster spot will likely come down to a battle between Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, and Mfiondu Kabengele. Kabengele will be with the team either way since he’s on a two-way deal. Jackson shot poorly in the first two preseason games, but he caught a heater against the Hornets last Friday and showed some flashes of a versatile wing shooter who could potentially contribute during the season.

The Celtics open their season at home against the 76ers on Oct. 18.