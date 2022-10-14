Celtics What Grant Williams is reportedly asking for in extension with the Celtics Williams and the Celtics have until Monday to agree to an extension or he'll become a restricted free agent in 2023. Grant Williams is looking to stay in Boston for four more seasons. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Celtics and Grant Williams only have a few days left to agree to an extension before the forward will become a restricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.

As Monday’s deadline nears, it doesn’t appear like an extension is likely. The two sides are “essentially at a stalemate” as Williams is seeking a contract worth $13 million to $17 million per year for four years, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported.

The Globe’s report is just the latest in recent days to express pessimism that the two sides would be able to agree to an extension prior to Monday’s deadline. Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that “there does not seem to be an extension coming.” Like Williams, the Celtics are looking to keep the fourth-year forward/center on a four-year deal, according to The Athletic‘s Jared Weiss. It’s unknown how much the Celtics are offering, though.

Despite the pessimism in reaching an agreement, a league source “stressed” to Himmelsbach that Williams will be an “important” part of the Celtics’ future.

Williams told reporters on Oct. 5 that he hasn’t been too concerned with his extension negotiations.

“I couldn’t even tell you. I leave that stuff up to my agents,” Williams said. “That’s between my agents, [Celtics president of basketball operations] Brad [Stevens], [Celtics vice president of basketball operations Mike] Zarren, and those guys. Whatever they want to get done, they want to get done.”

Williams had a breakout season and played a pivotal role off the Celtics’ bench in their run to the NBA Finals in 2021-22. He averaged career bests in points (7.8) and rebounds (3.6) while ranking 16th in the league in 3-point percentage (41.1 percent). In the playoffs, Williams averaged 8.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, scoring 27 points in the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Following his strong season, Williams’ contract extension negotiation has been compared to the contract extension Robert Williams signed in 2021. The Celtics center agreed to a four-year, $54 million extension after averaging eight points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his third season, mostly coming off the bench. After Robert Williams’ strong year in his first full season as the Celtics’ starting center, it’s been commonly viewed that Boston signed him to one of the best value contracts in the league.

Whether that’s affected Grant Williams’ extension negotiations is anyone’s guess. But as the regular season approaches, Williams is keeping a similar focus on the court.

“For me, I’m just approaching every single day as if I either have it or I don’t have it,” Williams said. “Just play the game the right way, make sure the team’s winning and focus on the ultimate goal of mine and that stuff will take care of itself. For me, I’m so locked in on the basketball side of things. Contract, anything of that nature, if it happens, I’ll be happy, but until then, let’s just play it out the way we are.”