Celtics Malcolm Brogdon shared why he picked the Celtics over other teams in a trade “I thought this team was further along." Malcolm Brogdon was looking to join a title contender when the opportunity of a trade came up. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

New Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasn’t a free agent this past offseason, but he was granted the chance to pick his next team.

As Brogdon brought up earlier in training camp, the Pacers allowed him to pick his new home before trading him. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Brogdon shared which teams he chose from.

“At the end of the day, we knew there was Boston, we knew Toronto, and we knew [Washington],” Brogdon said. “D.C. fell off after the draft since they were thinking about trading that 10th pick for me. Toronto and Boston popped up. We had a choice to pursue — there wasn’t an offer on the table yet from either of them but the Pacers came to me and said we could pursue either of them and which one would I rather pursue? I choose Boston.”

Advertisement:

Once Brogdon told the Pacers that his top option was to go to the Celtics, things appeared to move quickly. The two teams agreed to a trade on July 1, the first full day of the offseason. Boston sent Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskus, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick to Indiana to get the guard.

Brogdon was obviously happy to end up at his preferred destination, picking the Celtics over the Raptors because they were just a couple of wins short of winning an NBA title.

“I thought this team was further along,” Brogdon said. “They have a superstar in Jayson Tatum and probably another superstar in Jaylen Brown as well. I thought it would be a great fit for me because I wanted to win right now.”

Two games into Brogdon’s trial run with the Celtics, things have gone extremely well for him and the team. Brogdon has 18 assists over the two preseason games he’s played in, proving to be a seamless fit in his new role off the bench, where he’s expected to play once the regular season begins against the 76ers on Tuesday.

While Brogdon will come off the bench, that doesn’t mean he won’t get minutes with the starters. For instance, in the preseason game against the Raptors, he played in the final minutes of the first half with the starting lineup in place of Derrick White. Boston scored 14 points in that four-plus minute stretch, with Brogdon dishing out a pair of assists to help give some off-ball creating alongside Tatum, Brown, and Marcus Smart.

Advertisement:

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Chis Forsberg, Brogdon said why he’s already embracing his new role.

“It was really important to me because I wanted to send a message to the guys on this team that, regardless of what I was doing in Indiana, I’m willing to sacrifice to win to be a part of what you guys got going. It’s not about me, it’s about the team,” Brogdon said. “So I wanted guys to know that, openly and upfront, that I’m in it for the team, even if I play a smaller role here than I did wherever else I was.”

As things already appear to be going smoothly for him in his new home, Brogdon also appreciated what his old home did for him.

“The opportunity came up for me to move on from the Pacers,” Brogdon said. “They worked with me great, allowing me to have a say in my transition, where I would go based on what the interest was.”