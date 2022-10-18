Celtics Robert Williams reportedly may not return to the Celtics until ‘the second half of the season’ Williams's return date has already been pushed back. Robert Williams during the 2022 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports, Pool/Getty Images

The Celtics might be without center Robert Williams for longer than the team originally anticipated (having already revised the timeline of his expected return once before).

Williams, 25, received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee on Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Celtics reported in September that Williams had undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and that it would keep him out four to six weeks. The return estimate was later revised to a longer period of 8-12 weeks.

On Tuesday, Charania added that there could be a further delay in Williams’s recovery, saying that the Boston center “will return in the second half of the season but the team will wait until he is 100 percent and bring him along cautiously whenever that point comes.”

According to @ShamsCharania on #RunItBack this morning, #Celtics big man Robert Williams recently underwent a PRP procedure in his knee and could return in the second half of the season pic.twitter.com/rSb7EPsWP2 — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) October 18, 2022

“I’m told his hope is sometime in December or January, but it could even be later than that,” Charania explained during an interview with FanDuel’s “Run It Back.”

Advertisement:

Williams tore his meniscus in his left knee in March and had surgery. As a result, he missed more than a month, but was able to return in time for part of Boston’s playoff run to the NBA Finals.

Drafted 27th overall by the Celtics in 2018, Williams has become an important piece for Boston, and was named to the 2022 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.