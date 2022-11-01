Celtics Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. Ime Udoka, with the Celtics last season. The Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Boston granted the Nets permission to speak to Udoka and will allow him to leave freely, sources said. https://t.co/lFeHY8hUiS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 1, 2022

The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday afternoon. The Nets, who lost to the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year, have started the season with a 2-5 record.

According to ESPN, the Celtics would be willing to let Udoka leave for another job. He is currently serving a one-year suspension for team policy violations.

Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka has emerged as the likely next Brooklyn Nets head coach and his hiring could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours, sources tell ESPN. Celtics will let him leave for another job. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 1, 2022

Former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder could also be a possibility for Brooklyn, according to ESPN.

Udoka was an assistant with the Nets on Nash’s staff during the 2020-21 season, the year before he joined the Celtics.

Udoka went 51-31 during his only season as a head coach and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals where they lost to Golden State.