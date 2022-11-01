Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday afternoon. The Nets, who lost to the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year, have started the season with a 2-5 record.
According to ESPN, the Celtics would be willing to let Udoka leave for another job. He is currently serving a one-year suspension for team policy violations.
Former Utah Jazz head coach Quinn Snyder could also be a possibility for Brooklyn, according to ESPN.
Udoka was an assistant with the Nets on Nash’s staff during the 2020-21 season, the year before he joined the Celtics.
Udoka went 51-31 during his only season as a head coach and led the Celtics to the NBA Finals where they lost to Golden State.
