Celtics ‘It makes me so mad’: Jamie Erdahl laments this 2007 Boston trade The host also referenced Randy Moss and David Ortiz on Wednesday's episode of "Good Morning Football." Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Boston Celtics in July 2007. AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File

Celtics fans look back with fondness on the 2007 blockbuster trade that sent seven players and multiple draft picks to Minnesota in exchange for Kevin Garnett.

Boston went on to win an NBA Championship in Garnett’s first season with the team, making the hefty sum paid to acquire him worth it in the eyes of Celtics fans.

Less happy with the results of the trade, however, were Timberwolves fans, including the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” host and Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl.

During a segment regarding the hosts’ favorite sports trades, Erdahl pointed to the Garnett trade as one of her least favorites.

Jamie's *least* favorite sports trade of all-time…



Kevin Garnett, Randy Moss, and David Ortiz, your trades broke young @JamieErdahl's Minnesota heart💔 pic.twitter.com/73zMovruvu — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) November 2, 2022

“It was July [2007] – I wake up and Kevin Garnett goes to the Celtics …” Erdahl told her co-hosts. “I was so sick to my stomach when Kevin Garnett went [to Boston].”

Erdahl highlighted the fact that Boston was part of the reason for her displeasure, considering that just two months prior, Randy Moss (who played for the Minnesota Vikings between 1998 and 2004) had signed with the New England Patriots.

“At this point, I feel like we are becoming a farm system for New England,” she said of her reaction to the moves.

But the pain did not stop there for Erdahl. She mentioned how, only months after Garnett and Moss joined Boston-area teams, former Minnesota Twin David Ortiz won a World Series with the Red Sox.

“You know what else happened in the fall of 2007? David Ortiz helps the Boston Red Sox win their second World Series in four years,” Erdahl pointed out. “You know all three [Garnett, Moss, Ortiz] came from a Minnesota sports franchise.”

“It makes me so mad, and Kevin Garnett started it all,” Erdahl lamented.

One of her co-hosts, former Patriots safety Jason McCourty, noted that, ironically, Erdahl herself wound up in New England.

She spent two years working for the New England Sports Network (NESN), before leaving to join CBS Sports in 2014.