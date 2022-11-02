Celtics Watch: Former Celtics big man Tacko Fall dunks on opponents in China Fall has made an immediate impact for the Chinese Basketball Association's Xinjiang Flying Tigers. Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall (99) makes a shot in front of Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13), Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. AP Photo/John Raoux

While former Celtics big man Tacko Fall was unable to secure an NBA contract for the 2022-23 season, he has certainly shown that he can still play at a high level.

The 7-foot 5-inch Fall signed with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Xinjiang Flying Tigers in August, and has found immediate success with his new club.

Through nine games, Fall is leading his team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3), and blocks (3.0) per contest. He’s also produced a number of highlight-worthy plays, as evidenced by the video below.

Tacko Fall is tearing up in China 😳 🔥pic.twitter.com/Il8EFyoRAh — FIBA (@FIBA) November 1, 2022

While the level of competition in the CBA may not be what it is in the NBA, Fall’s incredible athleticism for his frame has made him almost impossible to guard.

He is not the only former NBA player who has found success in the CBA – 2nd overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft Michael Beasley and former Celtic Jared Sullinger are just a few of the many notable names who have played in the league.

Fall appeared in 26 games across two seasons for the Celtics. While he only averaged 2.7 points per game in his time with the team, Fall quickly became a fan favorite, both in Boston and Maine – where he spent time with the G League’s Maine Celtics.

Celtics fans will remember a viral moment from the 2019-20 season, when then-head coach Brad Stevens sent the TD Garden into a frenzy by inserting Fall into a game against the Pistons following the “We Want Tacko” chants that became common during his time with Boston.

After some convincing from the Celtics crowd, Brad Stevens inserts Tacko Fall into the game 🔥pic.twitter.com/GywDwpE0q8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2019