Celtics Jaylen Brown calls Nets response to Kyrie Irving ‘alarming for multiple reasons’ Nets governor Joe Tsai says Kyrie Irving has "more work to do" after apologizing. Jaylen Brown disagrees. Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown looks for a pass during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai said suspended point guard Kyrie Irving “still has work to do” before he can return to the team, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown reacted to Lewis, saying: “This response is alarming for multiple reasons.”

Irving was suspended indefinitely after posting a link to an antisemitic video and initially refusing to apologize or say whether he had antisemitic views.

The suspension is for at least five games.

Irving has since apologized publicly and met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver who said he does not believe Irving has antisemitic views.

Advertisement:

Still, according to multiple reports, Irving must meet several requirements before he is allowed to return to the court.

This response is alarming for multiple reasons https://t.co/LCIEERpNYF — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 13, 2022

Some people, such as Brown, Lakers forward LeBron James, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith have taken issue with these additional requirements.

“Kyrie was wrong, Kyrie should not have done what he did,” Smith said during First Take on Friday. “Putting that link on his Twitter page was highly insensitive and offensive. The Jewish community spoke up about that. We understand that part of the story. But, he apologized, albeit reluctantly, he did that.”

James called the conditions for Irving’s return “excessive.”

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information,” James wrote on Twitter. “And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn — but he should be playing… He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him.”