Celtics Photos: Prince William and Kate sit courtside at Celtics game

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wednesday night’s Celtics game as part of their three-day stay in Boston.

The pair sat alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect (and former professional basketball player) Maura Healey to watch the team play the Miami Heat.

Here are the best photos of the Celtics’ royal visit.

Prince William, Princess Catherine, Governor-Elect Maura Healey, and Mayor Michelle Wu arrived at TD Garden shortly after their welcome ceremony at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Royalty at TD Garden @RoyalFamily 👑 pic.twitter.com/vf9E893Of6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Emilia Fazzalari wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousebeck, attend the Celtics game at TD Garden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Governor-Elect Maura Healey courtside with Prince William and Princess Kate 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LYhAeLRr4n — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

William and Kate were joined by Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool

Let’s go Celtics, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/v9BF2H1V2A — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey alongside Prince William and Kate. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

So kind of the @celtics to wear green for the #EarthshotPrize… 😉 pic.twitter.com/oXblEsAAQr — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) December 1, 2022

Prince William and Kate say hello to Celtics star Jayson Tatum (center) with the house lights down just before the start of the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff