Celtics

Photos: Prince William and Kate sit courtside at Celtics game

By Clara McCourt

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wednesday night’s Celtics game as part of their three-day stay in Boston. 

The pair sat alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect (and former professional basketball player) Maura Healey to watch the team play the Miami Heat.

Here are the best photos of the Celtics’ royal visit.

Prince William, Princess Catherine, Governor-Elect Maura Healey, and Mayor Michelle Wu arrived at TD Garden shortly after their welcome ceremony at City Hall Plaza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Emilia Fazzalari wife of Celtics owner Wyc Grousebeck, attend the Celtics game at TD Garden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool
William and Kate were joined by Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Pool
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect Maura Healey alongside Prince William and Kate. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Prince William and Kate say hello to Celtics star Jayson Tatum (center) with the house lights down just before the start of the game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff