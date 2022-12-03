Celtics What Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown said about buzzer-beater that forced OT against Miami “Not going to lie, I was like, ‘Oh my God.'" Jaylen Brown played it cool after hitting a remarkable buzzer-beating shot to send Friday's Celtics-Heat game to overtime. AP Photo/Michael Dwye

The Celtics nearly spoiled Jimmy Butler’s return from injury when Jaylen Brown nailed a bank-shot buzzer-beater three that sent Boston to overtime against Miami on Friday night.

It wasn’t exactly how Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla drew it up, but it was close.

“Not to catch it that far out, but in that fashion,” Mazzulla said. “It was a catch-and-shoot shot. They had a foul to give, it was five seconds left so we didn’t know if they were going to foul or not and so we tried to make it a catch-and-shoot. Got a little further out, but it was good execution.”

JAYLEN BROWN FORCES OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/refkwmnRKp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 3, 2022

Brown joked after the game that he didn’t call “bank” as the shot bounced off the backboard and dropped through the net.

“It felt good coming off my hand,” Brown said. “I know we wanted to get a shot up on the rim as fast as possible. Just in case we missed we can get a rebound, and a tip out. So I caught it in my hands, it felt good coming off so I let it fly.”

The Heat, who had four scorers post 20 points or more, ultimately prevailed with a 120-116 overtime victory at TD Garden. Brown scored a season-high 37 points.

“I’ve got to do more and kind of find ways to get guys going,’ Brown said. “I’ve got to do a little bit to find and get JT going and get those easy baskets. It helps the flow of our team. I could have passed up some shots tonight to get some guys some more baskets.”

Marcus Smart laughed and said “oh [expletive]” when asked for his reaction to the shot.

“Not going to lie, I was like, ‘Oh my God,”” Smart said. “It was the slowest moment in my life. And then it banks off the glass. And I’m still like, ‘Did a whistle blow? Like is that good?’ But it was a great shot.”