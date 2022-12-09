Celtics Robert Williams’ day-to-day’ as his return appears to be imminent Williams hasn't played this season after having surgery in September. Robert Williams is looking to return to the Celtics' lineup soon. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Somehow, the best team in the NBA has a chance to get even better soon.

Celtics center Robert Williams told reporters that he’s now “day-to-day” to return after he had knee surgery in September that’s kept him sidelined for the entire season up to this point. In fact, Williams seemed to hint that he could even return for the Celtics’ game on Saturday against the Warriors in a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals.

Williams underwent surgery on the same knee he tore his meniscus in this past March due to discomfort. When Williams had the follow-up surgery in September, the Celtics ruled him out from participating in basketball activities for 8-to-12 weeks.

Williams was seen participating in a 5-on-5 scrimmage during practice right before Thanksgiving, which was eight weeks since the surgery. Friday marks 10 weeks since the procedure.

The 21-5 Celtics have played at a historic level offensively so far this season. However, their defense hasn’t been entirely the same without their starting center. They rank 11th in defensive rating (111.8) though their defense has improved recently as they hold the fourth-best defensive rating in the league over the last 10 games, per ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry.

Still, Williams’s imminent return should be welcome news to the Celtics. Starting center Al Horford is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols, and he hasn’t played in the second half of back-to-backs this season. So, Williams’s return would help alleviate some of the burden of the 36-year-old Horford.

Williams had a career year last season, scoring 10 points, grabbing 9.6 rebounds, and blocking 2.2 shots per game. Williams was second in the league in blocks per game last season and led the league in defensive rating (102.4).

The Celtics are in the middle of a six-game road trip. Following Saturday’s game against the Warriors, they play two games in a row in Los Angeles to take the Clippers (Monday) and Lakers (Tuesday).