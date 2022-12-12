Celtics Celtics’ Grant Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands Grant Williams was ejected from Monday night's loss at Chicago after making contact with an official. The NBA announced Wednesday that the Celtics forward will be suspended one game.





NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday.

Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the act, which happened with 1:52 remaining in the game Saturday night after play was stopped for a timeout.

Golden State beat Boston 123-107 in the rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Williams finished with four points and two rebounds in 31 minutes.