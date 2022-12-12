Celtics Robert Williams’ return will be a key moment for Celtics this season Williams is expected to make the top-seed Celtics much better on both ends. No pressure. Robert Williams could be back for the Celtics this week. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

At Celtics Media Day in September, Robert Williams cut to the chase in a way he uniquely tends to do.

Williams is an entertaining interview — unfailingly himself, but never defiantly so, which makes him insightful and interesting. When he was a rookie, he couldn’t stop using curse words during his press conferences, but it was always clear that he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful or edgy. That’s just how he talked, and when he answered media questions, he was just talking.

Over the years, Williams has gotten a little more polished, but he remains a reliable source of frank honesty. So when a reporter asked whether playing in the Finals so soon after a procedure on his meniscus — which may have resulted in his most recent time away from the team — was worth it, Williams answered in plain terms.

“I played in the Finals, homie,” Williams said. “You win some, you lose some, but I don’t regret my decision at all. I was 24 years old and my dream was to play in the Finals. I don’t regret that s—-.”

Even if it messed up his offseason?

“If that is the case, then I go back to my first answer,” Williams answered. “Like I said, I made that decision as a man, so whatever it is, is what it is.”

Fast forward a few months, and Williams’ absence has had little (if any) effect on the Celtics’ season so far, further justifying his decision to play in the postseason. The Celtics have been world beaters without him — the No. 1 seed in both the East and the NBA at 21-6, with victories over every team in the top six of the Western Conference and a healthy number of victories over potential Eastern Conference playoff opponents. They have the NBA’s best offense by a wide margin, and their defense is climbing the ranks (now 7th, per Cleaning the Glass).

Slotting Williams in will siphon minutes away from someone playing well, because the Celtics don’t really have anyone playing poorly at this stage. Lineups with Al Horford at center have outscored opponents by 7.7 points per 100 possessions. With Blake Griffin, that number swells to 16.5. The Celtics’ most-used starting lineup — Horford, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White — has a net rating of 18.4 over the last 10 games. That total isn’t quite last year’s starting group (Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford and Robert Williams, which outscored opponents by 24.3 points per 100 possessions), but it clearly has been very good.

Still, on paper, Williams should help a lot. Last year’s league-best starting lineup was excellent because they obliterated opponents on both ends. This year’s best defensive lineup (White, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams and Horford) allows 102.8 points per 100 possessions — 12th-best among lineups with 100 possessions or more. Last year’s starters allowed a staggering 94.8.

Robert Williams won’t fix all of the Celtics’ issues defensively, but he was an All-Defensive Second Team selection last year for a reason. The Celtics played excellent defense individually in Ime Udoka’s switch-everything system, and when they got beaten by an offensive player, Williams was there to Swiffer away the mess. The Celtics give up the third-fewest shots within five feet of the rim in the NBA, but opponents are shooting 63.6 percent in those opportunities. As the Ringer’s Michael Pina noted earlier this week, the Celtics allow two more driving layups per game with Williams sidelined — an indicator that teams feel a little too comfortable getting to the rim when he isn’t around.

Meanwhile, Williams offers plenty on the offensive end as well. The Celtics have endless floor-spacing and can play a number of lineups that shoot opponents out of the building. Williams adds vertical spacing, and he’s an elite short-roll passer. That makes him an enormous threat offensively — what do you about about a Smart-Williams pick-and-roll when the players spacing the floor are Brown, Tatum and Grant Williams (46.2 percent from 3 this season)? Or Al Horford (46.6 percent)? Or Sam Hauser (45.2 percent, but it feels like 75 percent)? Do you prevent the lob but come off one of the shooters? Do you let Smart run to the rim and try to contest a layup? Do you simply watch in awe as Smart throws the ball high in the air and hope he somehow threw it too high? The options aren’t great.

The Celtics will be better on the floor with Williams. But one of the more important intangibles Williams can provide is a simple sense of wholeness. Until now, the Celtics have been playing with something like found money, and they’ve more than made the most of it. But in the periphery, Williams’ return has always loomed large — the conversation vacillating between “Just imagine when Rob returns” (most of the time) and “Well, at least Rob will return at some point” (six times so far).

So whenever it happens — whether Tuesday against the Lakers, Friday against the Magic or some other time in the near future — here’s a hearty welcome back to Robert Williams, a young man whose personality makes the Celtics more colorful and whose skill set makes them better. They are already the best team in basketball, and everyone will be watching to see how Williams’ return affects them on both ends. On paper, his return has the potential to vault them from an elite team to the league favorite.

The expectations are unbelievably high. No pressure.