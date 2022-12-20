Celtics Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, has first basketball practice The five-year old fan favorite has begun his basketball career. Jayson Tatum and his son, Deuce, before a Celtics game. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

Jayson Tatum Jr. stood on the sideline wearing green shorts and holding a Nike Elite basketball with his head tilted slightly as he gazed ahead.

The five-year-old son of Celtics star Jayson Tatum had his first basketball practice on Monday night, according to a post on his father’s Instagram story.

The elder Tatum was there too, pictured standing with his son near the hoop.

Tatum Jr., whose nickname is Deuce, has been a fixture at Celtics games for a while now. His father affectionately called him “the real superstar in Boston” in an interview with The Boston Globe in October.

He’s already a better passer than his dad sometimes, joked Celtics forward Grant Williams in the profile. He’s also shown that he can hit jumpers from inside the paint.

Tatum Jr. was born on December 6th of 2017, about six months after the Celtics drafted his father. The 2022 All-NBA First-team selection said he feels like he and his son are growing up together because he was 19 at the time.

The Celtics posted a picture of Tatum Jr. wishing him a happy “almost” birthday at TD Garden on Dec. 2, the night the Prince and Princess of Wales were there to see the Celtics play the Heat.

Now that he’s five, the younger Tatum appears ready to start his basketball career. Practice No. 1 is officially in the books.

