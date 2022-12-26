Celtics Marcus Smart got engaged after the Celtics won on Christmas The Celtics guard said that he's leaving the single life.

Marcus Smart announced Sunday night on social media that he is engaged to his girlfriend Maisa Hallum.

He also used the opportunity to give Celtics fans a brief scare on Christmas night.

“I’ve had enough,” Smart wrote. “Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said.”

“It’s time for me to leave,” read another one of Smart’s tweets.

Two minutes later, Smart tweeted a picture of himself and Hallum holding up her engagement ring.

“Oh I forgot the rest,” Smart wrote. “Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew)”

The announcement came hours after Smart dished out eight assists in the Celtics’ win over the Bucks on Sunday.

Actor Will Smith assisted Smart in the proposal with a video he filmed while in Antarctica. When the video, which was included in Smart’s Instagram post about the proposal, reaches its conclusion, Smart took a knee and presented the ring.

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life.



She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022