Celtics reportedly trade Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs

The Celtics are reportedly moving on from big man Noah Vonleh, with Boston trading both the 27-year-old forward and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Celtics will receive a future second-round pick as part of the deal, according to Brian Robb of MassLive.

The timing of Thursday’s deal makes plenty of sense for the Celtics, considering Vonleh’s one-year contract with Boston was set to be fully guaranteed on Jan. 7. By moving Vonleh, the Celtics open up a roster spot ahead of the trade/buyout market — while also saving on the luxury tax with the forward now off the books.

Vonleh, a Haverhill native, signed a one-year contract with the Celtics back in August. He opened the season in Boston’s rotation — but gradually fell out of favor once other frontcourt options like Luke Kornet started to earn more reps.

And now with Robert Williams back in the fold, the Celtics haven’t had many opportunities to utilize Vonleh, who averaged 1.1 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game over 23 games with Boston.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who was drafted ninth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, will now play for his ninth NBA franchise in the Spurs.

In order to accommodate Vonleh on their roster, San Antonio will waive Gorgui Dieng in a corresponding move.