Celtics' Jaylen Brown to miss 'a week or two' with adductor strain

Less than 24 hours after dropping a season-high 41 points against the Pelicans, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown is set to miss a stretch of games.

Brown was ruled out of Thursday’s road game against the Nets with a right adductor strain, with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla adding that Brown could miss “a week or two”.

Mazzulla added that Brown initially tried to take part in warmups ahead of Thursday’s bout in Brooklyn, but was ruled out shortly before taking the court.

“I’m not sure what the timeline is,” Mazzulla said of Brown. “I know he tried to give it a go today and wasn’t able to do it. We’ll know more the next couple days, see how he responds.”

Joe Mazzulla provides an update on Jaylen Brown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6V8YaSe46X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 12, 2023

Brown acknowledged to NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin on Wednesday night that his current ailment sprouted up in the closing minutes of Boston’s win over New Orleans.

“I was done,” Brown said on the floor. “I tweaked my groin a little bit, so I was done. I’m going to get it looked at after the game and get ready for the next one. … Going to get my treatment, go through my routine, and see what it looks like for tomorrow.”

Brown is averaging career highs in both points (27.2 per game) and field goal percentage (49.8) this season.