Celtics Jayson Tatum’s first signature shoe debuts: Here’s a look at the JT1 Jayson Tatum originally signed with Jordan Brand back in 2019. Jayson Tatum is set to debut his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand in the near future. Charles Krupa/AP

Jayson Tatum’s skill on the court is unquestioned.

But his fashion sense? Well, the jury might still be out there.

Tatum, arguably the frontrunner for the NBA MVP Award through the first half of the 2022-23 season, is about to check another milestone off of his career to-do list: a signature sneaker.

But the star’s first shoe with Jordan Brand drew an icy reception from the sneakerhead community once the design dropped on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The very first look at Jayson Tatum’s first signature shoe with Jordan Brand! 👀 Initial thoughts on the shoe? pic.twitter.com/eGBv9mQe4m — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 12, 2023

The JT1s, which feature a textured mesh upper, leather accents and that signature Jumpman logo, are designed in the same vein as the Air Jordan 11s. It’s a simple, albeit versatile blueprint of a basketball sneaker.

But that didn’t stop social media from offering some … pointed remarks at Tatum’s custom kicks.

Jordan brand designers are clearly trolls. no players shoes, besides Jordan’s are allowed to look good. these joints are tragically ugly. — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) January 12, 2023

Tatum, who signed with Jordan in 2019, joins a small group of NBA players who boast their own signature sneakers from the brand. Beyond No. 23 himself, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, and now Tatum are the only players with a Jordan signature line.

It’s been an interesting week for Tatum and his wardrobe choices.

The 24-year-old forward captured the attention of many with his postgame fit after beating the Chicago Bulls on Monday. As soon as Tatum took to the podium with a bright blue fur coat, the comparisons to Cookie Monster were inevitable.

And the beloved cookie-obsessed connoisseur concurred on social media.

Me think me see chocolate chip cookie on his shirt too! — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 12, 2023

Tatum might be catching plenty of flak with his off-the-court garb, but he’s letting his play do the talking on the court. Tatum currently ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring at 30.8 points per game, while also averaging 8.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.