Former Celtics player and coach Chris Ford dies at 74





Former Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died. The team announced the news Wednesday, releasing statements from Ford’s family as well as from the organization. He was 74.

“Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates,” the statement from the Ford family read. “He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

Ford played four seasons for the Celtics from 1979-83 and was a member of the 1981 championship team. In his first season with the team, he became the first player in NBA history to hit a 3-point shot.

He then served as an assistant coach from 1983-90, earning two more rings in 1984 and 1986.

In 1990, he became the 11th head coach in franchise history, leading former teammates Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish to multiple playoff appearances in the trio’s final days together. Ford went 222-188 in five seasons as head coach.