Celtics Jaylen Brown returns to Celtics practice, 'looking forward' to Warriors game While he's not guaranteed to play Thursday, Brown says his recovery is heading in the right direction.

After missing three games with an adductor strain, Jaylen Brown was a full participant at Celtics practice on Wednesday.

“Feeling good, we’ll see how I feel after today,” Brown said. “Got a good workout in, a good lift. Got some live-action going, and got moving a little bit. We’ll see if there’s any soreness but I think I’m alright, I’m good. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

The Celtics have a much-anticipated matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Brown hasn’t played since he dropped 41 points on the Pelicans last week.

“During the game, I kind of felt it flare up and it was sore so I went to the doctor to get an MRI just to be kind of cautious,” Brown said. “I guess it came with a lot of fluid in there. It was a Grade 1 strain, which I’ve experienced before in different places. So I started the recovery process and I think the ultimate goal is to be healthy going into the playoffs.”

Sometimes, groin injuries can be hard to read, Brown said. Missing Thursday’s game could still be a possibility, depending on how he feels closer to game time.

“Personally, from the me side, I think that tomorrow could be a big win for us to keep things going, we’ve got seven in a row,” Brown said. “We want to keep trending upward and create a little bit of separation from the rest of the league. But, on the organizational side, there’s just no incentive for them to get me back tomorrow. They just want to make sure they can get me back healthy overall in general. But if I can go, I’m going.”

Brown said he feels like his recovery is moving in the right direction.

“Overall, I feel like everything is on track so far. I think I’m going to be fine,” said Brown.