Celtics Watch: Steph Curry sinks incredible half-court shot against Celtics Steph Curry's shot gave Golden State a 55-54 lead over Boston at the half. Steph Curry hit another half-court shot, this time against the Celtics, on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Steph Curry is already the greatest shooter in NBA history.

And the 34-year-old point guard further cemented his title on Thursday night at TD Garden, sinking a 46-foot halfcourt shot against the Celtics to close out the first half and put the Warriors up by 1.

STEPH AT THE BUZZER FROM HALF-COURT 🤯



WARRIORS LEAD AT THE HALF ON TNT pic.twitter.com/optksxdfib — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2023

It was a chaotic sequence in the final moments of the second quarter for Boston, with Jayson Tatum attempting to launch one more shot to help build Boston’s 54-52 lead. But Curry stripped the ball away from the Celtics star just past half court, lobbing up a Hail-Mary attempt that swished through the basket.

Curry’s long-range volley isn’t much of a surprise at this stage of his career. But Boston will need to tighten things up against the Warriors in the second half, with the Celtics relinquishing 15 points off of turnovers.