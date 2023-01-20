Celtics Watch: Draymond Green’s adorable postgame moment with Deuce Tatum Green didn't let the overtime loss keep him down. Draymond Green drew the ire from the TD Garden crowd throughout the 2022 NBA Finals. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While Draymond Green’s Warriors came away with the loss at TD Garden following an overtime battle with the Celtics, the Warriors star was keen to show his cheery mood after the game.

While Jayson Tatum was busy being interviewed on TNT after his 34-point, 19-rebound, and 6-assist performance, Green was seen on camera catching up with Tatum’s son Deuce.

Deuce seemed ecstatic to see Green, who flipped him upside down on the court. Clearly there are no hard feelings between Green and the Tatum family after last season’s NBA Finals showdown.

This Deuce and Draymond moment might be the cutest thing you see all week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cslt1bvlxt — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2023

The younger Tatum didn’t only appear after the game, either. The Celtics were handing out posters before the game at TD Garden to try and drum up more All-Star support for their star wing. The faux movie poster featured both Jayson and Deuce Tatum.

It’s like seeing double 👀



Fans received these dope posters at the door tonight thanks to @Vistaprint pic.twitter.com/r4seL7JugF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 19, 2023