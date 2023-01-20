Watch: Draymond Green’s adorable postgame moment with Deuce Tatum

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
While Draymond Green’s Warriors came away with the loss at TD Garden following an overtime battle with the Celtics, the Warriors star was keen to show his cheery mood after the game.
While Jayson Tatum was busy being interviewed on TNT after his 34-point, 19-rebound, and 6-assist performance, Green was seen on camera catching up with Tatum’s son Deuce.
Deuce seemed ecstatic to see Green, who flipped him upside down on the court. Clearly there are no hard feelings between Green and the Tatum family after last season’s NBA Finals showdown.
The younger Tatum didn’t only appear after the game, either. The Celtics were handing out posters before the game at TD Garden to try and drum up more All-Star support for their star wing. The faux movie poster featured both Jayson and Deuce Tatum.
