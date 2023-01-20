Jaylen Brown feels the everyday pain of a Boston commuter

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Yes, on Friday, Jaylen Brown was still probably reveling in his Celtics’ Thursday night overtime win against the Warriors, which included his clutch game-tying 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation.
But it apparently wasn’t the only thing on his mind.
“It took almost 2hrs to get to the game yesterday,” he tweeted Friday afternoon. “I live 15 minutes away Boston traffic was so bad I’m still traumatized and felt the need to tweet this lol.”
Brown certainly isn’t wrong. The city’s traffic recently ranked the fourth worst in the entire world.
He also said the gridlock caused him to miss his usual warmup.
I missed my shooting time and didn’t get to warm up before the game 🙃🙃🙃— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 20, 2023
For what it’s worth, Brown got off to a slow start and had a poor shooting night, going 6-for-18 from the field.
Bostonians commiserated with Brown in his replies, with some suggesting alternate modes of transportation to the Garden.
Zdeno Chara used to ride his bike to the garden, just sayin.— Steve Gregg (@golfsupersteve) January 20, 2023
Or he could take the advice of at least one Twitter user and follow in the literal footsteps of Rajon Rondo and Bill Walton and take the T.
