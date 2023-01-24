Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown, Al Horford among 4 key players out against Heat

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
The Celtics will be without four key players on Tuesday night as they take on the Heat in Miami.
Jaylen Brown is taking a day off to manage his right adductor strain. Al Horford will miss the game with lower back stiffness. Marcus Smart is out for the second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. Malcolm Brogdon is out for personal reasons.
Danilo Gallinari, who is recovering from a torn ACL, is also listed as out.
The Celtics are coming off a 113-98 loss to the Orlando Magic, which snapped Boston’s NBA-best nine-game win streak Monday night.
The Heat have won five of their last seven games, including a pair of wins against Milwaukee.
Miami will be without Nikola Jovic [lower back], Duncan Robinson [finger], and Omer Yurtseven [ankle].
