Celtics No set timetable for Marcus Smart’s return from ankle injury Smart reaggravated an injury from last year's playoffs. Head coach Joe Mazzulla (left) with Marcus Smart (right). The Associated Press

Marcus Smart gave no set timetable for his return from an ankle injury that he reaggravated against the Raptors Saturday night.

Smart was one of two Celtics, along with Rob Williams, to leave the game injured. His right ankle injury occurred in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, and he sprained it again when he misstepped in Toronto.

The point guard didn’t give any specifics on the date of his return when he spoke before Tuesday’s game in Miami but he said the goal is to be back in one to two weeks.

Smart’s is one of many injuries that head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics have had to manage in recent weeks.

Jayson Tatum has been dealing with hand and wrist injuries all season, Jaylen Brown strained his right abductor two weeks ago, and both Williams and Al Horford have missed games recently.

Luckily for Boston, the team is deep at the guard and wing spots.

“The depth we do have is definitely going to help a lot to be able to give me that rest and time to heal,” Smart said. “So you’re thankful for that but at the same time as a player you want to be out there.”

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard can pick up some of the extra ball-handling duties, and Grant Williams continues to be a solid asset off the bench and in spot starts.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Mazzulla was able to have a little fun with Smart, somersaulting in front of the veteran to show off his fully functioning ankles.

Joe Mazzulla just walked past Marcus Smart in the locker room, did a full somersault in front of him, turned and said ‘you can’t do that.” Then walked out. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 24, 2023