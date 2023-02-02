Celtics Jaylen Brown is once again tweeting about ‘energy’ shifting The Celtics are 63-21 in the regular season since Brown's energy-shifting tweet. Jaylen Brown throwing down a dunk against Dyson Daniels.

On Jan. 31, 2022, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown let the world know via his Twitter that “the energy is about to shift.”

The energy is about to shift — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 31, 2022

One year and one day later, Brown referred back to his original tweet, calling the Celtics’ dominant 139-96 victory over Kyrie Irving and the rival Nets on Wednesday night an “energy shifter.”

Energy shifter — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) February 2, 2023

During the interval between those two tweets, the feel around Boston has certainly shifted.

When Brown first tweeted, the Celtics were 26-25 and scheduled to play the Miami Heat later that day. In that game, Brown scored 29 points, his fourth in a row with 26 or more.

Brown later explained the meaning behind his tweet.

“You ever been in a time when things don’t seem to be going right, in life, everything just seems to be going wrong? I just felt like, just for everybody, things were about to shift,” Brown said. “I knew at that moment, the energy was about to change. So, I tweeted it out and we went on a win streak.”

Over the rest of the season, Boston turned from a .500 team to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team finished the regular season 26-6 and while they didn’t complete the ultimate turnaround by capturing the Larry O’Brien trophy, they did make it to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 seasons.

The energy had shifted.

Despite potential trouble before the season even started with the suspension of head coach Ime Udokah, the Celtics have continued to find success this year.

The squad currently holds the best record in the NBA at 37-15, and Brown is one of the main reasons why.

This year is the best of the 26-year-old’s career so far. Brown is averaging 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game, while putting up the best field goal percentage of his career at 49.1 percent.

He also fuels the team with dogged defense and a pace that’s hardly matched. In the year since he tweeted about the energy shift his team has gone 63-21 in the regular season, and he’s gone from a single-time All-Star to an All NBA talent.

Brown’s comments haven’t gone unnoticed by opponents, however. As the Celtics began to slow down in last year’s playoffs, players like Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green took the opportunity to mock his words.

The Energy Shifted



4X — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 17, 2022

Bam Adebayo said Heat's "energy shift" was the difference in Game 1 🤨 pic.twitter.com/AgXXd2bSWm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2022

Adebayo’s remarks came after the Heat’s victory in the first game of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, saying postgame that the team’s “energy shifted” allowing them to come away with the victory.

Green took to Twitter for his jab, simply saying “The energy shifted” and adding “4X” at the end for his four championships.

While Green and the Warriors walked away victorious last year, Brown’s most recent tweet made it clear that this team isn’t anywhere near done yet. The energy shifter wants a title.