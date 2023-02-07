ESPN plans full day of Celtics coverage on March 1

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
ESPN is planning a full-court press of Celtics coverage on March 1 leading up to its broadcast of that evening’s matchup at TD Garden versus the Cavaliers.
The network is planning a full-day of coverage — titled “Boston Celtics All-Access” — across its various programs and platforms on that Wednesday, beginning with the 7 a.m. “SportsCenter.”
Other programs that will feature Celtics content include “Get Up,” “First Take,” “NBA Today,” and several editions of “SportsCenter.”
The Celtics, who own the NBA’s best record at 38-16, will also be emphasized on ESPN.com and the network’s social media platforms. Specifics of the content will be announced in the coming weeks. The March 1 coverage culminates with the national broadcast of Celtics-Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m.
ESPN has used the “All-Access” approach focusing on a specific NBA team a few times in recent seasons, including the Memphis Grizzlies last year.
The Celtics actually have four games on ESPN/ABC before March 1, including Wednesday night’s matchup with the Sixers.
