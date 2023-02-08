Celtics past and present congratulate LeBron James on scoring record

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
LeBron James scored 38 points Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time career scoring record. James finished the night against the Thunder with 38,390 career points in the regular season, three more than the previous record holder, Abdul-Jabbar.
Many celebrities, fans, and fellow NBA players took to social media to congratulate James on the milestone.
Among those giving their praise were current and former Celtics stars who have battled with James in the past.
Over his career, Paul Pierce faced off with James in five different playoff series and was eliminated by him three times. There are few players that Pierce battled against more in his NBA career, so it was only right that he gave his perspective on James.
Jaylen Brown is one of the current Celtics most familiar with the greatness of James. Brown was with Boston when James and Cleveland knocked the team out of the playoffs in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018.
The playoff history with James didn’t prevent Brown from congratulating him on his accomplishment however.
Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum didn’t tweet about James’s accomplishment at the end of the night but did make a prediction for the game once he saw the apparel that the Lakers’ star was sporting for the game.
