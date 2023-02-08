Celtics Celtics reportedly one of several teams with trade interest in Jae’Sean Tate Tate, currently with the Rockets, could add to the Celtics' defensive presence and versatility. Jae'Sean Tate playing for the Rockets in 2021. AP Photo/Tony Dejak

The Celtics are reportedly interested in a possible deal with the Rockets ahead of the NBA trade deadline (set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 3).

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Boston is one of several teams linked with Houston forward Jae’Sean Tate, along with the Nuggets, Suns, and Wizards.

“The Rockets aren’t looking to trade the 27-year-old forward who is internally regarded as one of the most important pieces of this youthful roster,” Iko wrote, “but as is the case with any player, if there was a ‘can’t-turn-down’ type offer, it would be considered.”

Tate, originally undrafted out of Ohio State in 2018, is known for his defensive ability and versatility. He’s currently locked into a three-year contract worth $22.1 million (signed in 2022) that also includes a club option for the 2024-2025 season.

Through 16 games this season, Tate is averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He missed 35 of the team’s first 38 games due to soreness in his right ankle, but has logged more consistent minutes since returning in January.

The Celtics currently lead the Eastern Conference by a game ahead of the Bucks, and hold the best record in the NBA at 38-16.