Celtics Watch: Jaylen Brown leaves game with facial contusion after collision with Jayson Tatum Tatum's elbow came in contact with Brown's face. Jaylen Brown was ruled out for the rest of the game after a collision with Jayson Tatum. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Jaylen Brown grabbed his face as he sat up following a collision with Jayson Tatum during Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia.

Tatum and Brown both chased after a loose ball off of a 3-point attempt from Brown. One of Tatum’s elbows made contact with Brown’s face, and Brown fell to the floor.

Brown walked off the court under his own power to seek medical attention. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“I just heard that he was out for the rest of the game and I don’t have more details,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said on ESPN’s TV broadcast.

Advertisement:

Despite the loss of Brown, the Celtics beat the 76ers 106-99 to improve to a league-best record of 39-16. They play the Hornets Friday night.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023