Celtics 10 takeaways as the Celtics trade for Mike Muscala at NBA trade deadline Expect the Celtics to be active in a robust buyout market. Mike Muscala is the newest addition to the Celtics. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Celtics were relatively quiet at the NBA’s trade deadline, adding only Mike Muscala to their roster in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here are the takeaways from a wild trade deadline day that barely featured the NBA’s best team.

1. A not-at-all insignificant minority of fans online seemed upset by the Celtics’ inaction, despite a week of reporting that suggested very little might happen.

That’s a little surprising. Sure, the Celtics could have packaged Payton Pritchard and/or Danilo Gallinari with picks to see what shook loose, but there was never a guarantee that they could have found a suitor with any valuable interest. They also would have needed to swallow hard and decide what they were willing to give up in terms of draft equity to entice anything of real value. By not trading their first-round pick now, they side-step the Stepien Rule going forward.

And really, what do the Celtics need? They have stars. They have great role players (Derrick White might be the best role player in the NBA at this stage). They have an elite bench (what other team can boast a player of Malcolm Brogdon’s quality as a sixth man?). A back-up big couldn’t hurt … and they not only got one, they acquired a sharp-shooter who should work well within their system and offer a different look when they don’t want to use Luke Kornet.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA. There was no reason to mess with what has worked so well so far.

2. What’s more, the rest of the Eastern Conference was largely quiet. Does Jae Crowder scare you that much in Milwaukee? Is Jalen McDaniels — who was instrumental in helping the Hornets give up 51 points to Tatum last time the Celtics faced the Hornets — really that concerning in Philadelphia? Aside from the dissolution of the Nets, almost nothing changed in the Eastern Conference’s hierarchy. That’s great for the team at the top of the standings.

3. Muscala is a pretty intriguing pick-up. Playing just under 15 minutes per game this season, Muscala is averaging 3.3 3-point attempts per game, and he has hit 39.5 percent of them. Per Cleaning the Glass, Thunder lineups with Muscala and star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outscored opponents by 12.9 points per 100 possessions. With Muscala on the bench and Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor, the Thunder have been outscored by 2.9 points per 100 possessions.

Muscala isn’t going to start in place of Robert Williams or Al Horford (obviously), but he’s a nice pick-up as a bench piece who adds something tangible. No team is going to focus its gameplan against the Celtics on Mike Muscala. That could lead to a lot of open 3-pointers for a big man who likes shooting them.

4. Also noteworthy: The Celtics will have a team option on Muscala’s $3.5 million contract next offseason. If he’s a great fit, they can maintain his cheap production next year as well. If he isn’t, the Celtics’ only loss is Justin Jackson and a pair of picks that will be at the back end of the second round.

5. Payton Pritchard didn’t get dealt, which might be a little disappointing for a young player who understandably wants an opportunity to prove himself with consistent minutes and a real role on a team. He won’t get that in Boston, especially not this year.

But the Celtics do give him an opportunity to win a title this year before moving him this upcoming offseason. Meanwhile, Pritchard isn’t a perfect player, but he’s an incredible option as a fringe-of-the-rotation guard – an energetic shooter who plays hard enough to bother Joel Embiid.

The Celtics can have their cake and eat it with Pritchard — keep him on the roster, hope he builds some additional trade value in the playoffs, try to make a deep run with him, and then move on in the offseason. Maybe Pritchard can bring some hardware with him.

6. The same is true of Danilo Gallinari. Sure, his contract could have gotten them into certain trade conversations, but that would have cost draft capital, and if he can return this year, he could give the Celtics the addition of a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter shortly before the postseason. Not bad!

Also, don’t forget: The Celtics are privy to updates on Gallinari’s status that the rest of us are not.

Every fall helps to get you stronger. I'm counting the days to my return 💪🏻@celtics pic.twitter.com/GfWXTLU9eK — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) February 9, 2023

7. Speaking of Gallinari, the disabled player exception awarded to the Celtics due to his injury will allow them to spend up to $3.2 million on what promises to be a robust buyout market. The Celtics also maintain an open roster spot after they let Noah Vonleh walk earlier this year.

The Celtics will be one of the most attractive buyout destinations in the NBA — a contending team with more to spend than most other contenders thanks to its DPE. Brad Stevens has a lot of tools in his belt even with the deadline in the rearview mirror.

8. The Celtics were linked to Jakob Poeltl repeatedly prior to the deadline, but the Spurs’ big man ultimately ended up with the Raptors, who outbid the Celtics significantly. Per MassLive’s Brian Robb, the Celtics offered Pritchard, Gallinari, and multiple second-round picks to the Spurs. Instead, San Antonio picked up a top-6 protected 2024 first-rounder, a pair of second-rounders, and Khem Birch. That’s objectively a better deal for a rebuilding team.

As an aside, the Raptors, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference, were expected to be sellers at the deadline. Instead, they acquired Poeltl and did … nothing else. What exactly is supposed to be happening in Toronto?

9. In a worst-case scenario, the Celtics have some players in Maine who could be a cheap way to fill the final roster spot, including Denzel Valentine and Tony Snell.

Obviously, the Celtics would like to do better than that, but remember: They aren’t replacing a rotation player. They are replacing Justin Jackson and Noah Vonleh.

10. The deadline’s big asking price? Five second-round picks. That proved to be how the Bucks acquired Jae Crowder, how the Trail Blazers picked up Gary Payton II, and how former Pistons wing Saddiq Bey ended up in Atlanta as part of a three-team deal with the Warriors.

Maybe Stevens should feel blessed Muscala only cost him two.

Stevens will speak to the media on Friday to discuss the deadline before the Celtics face the Hornets. In the interim, remember that the Celtics started Thursday with the NBA’s best record and net rating, a roster full of stars, and a deep bench.

They will go to bed on Thursday with those stars and that bench. They just also have Mike Muscala now.