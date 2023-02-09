Celtics reportedly trade Justin Jackson, 2 second-round picks for Thunder’s Mike Muscala

Newsletter Signup
The Celtics have acquired big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to multiple reports.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and a pair of second-round picks to OKC in exchange for Muscala.
A career 37.8% 3-point shooter, the 6-foot-11 Muscala is averaging 6.2 points per game this season. The veteran big has played for four different teams, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and the Los Angeles Lakers, during his 11-year career.
“Boston has been on the hunt for a big man and Muscala gives them a strong shooting big for additional depth between Al Horford and Robert Williams III,” wrote ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.
