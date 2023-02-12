Celtics Celtics reportedly among the frontrunners to sign Danny Green following buyout from Rockets Green could bring championship experience and 3-point shooting to the Celtics. Danny Green could be on his way to Boston soon. AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Celtics might be making another addition soon.

Veteran guard Danny Green will be bought out of his contract with the Rockets and the Celtics are considered one of the frontrunners to sign him once he becomes a free agent, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Green, 35, would bring championship experience to a Celtics team that lacks it. He’s won three NBA titles, winning with the Spurs in 2014, the Raptors in 2019, and the Lakers in 2020.

Green played a pivotal role on each of those teams with his 3-point shooting and defense. He’s a career 39.9 percent 3-point shooter, posting a career-high 45.5 3-point percentage in his championship season with the Raptors. Green’s 3-point shooting has taken a minor dip in recent seasons, though he’s still shooting at an above-average rate as he made 38 percent of his 3-pointers last season.

The 14-year vet hasn’t played much over the last season due to injury. He suffered a torn ACL in the 76ers’ season-ending playoff loss to the Heat last May. After getting traded to the Grizzlies over the offseason, Green didn’t make his season debut until Feb. 1. He played in three games with Memphis, scoring just three points per game while coming off the bench. The Grizzlies traded Green to the Rockets as part of a three-team trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The Celtics aren’t the only team considered a frontrunner. The Cavaliers, who Green began his career with, are also seen as one of the favorites to land him while the Lakers and Suns are in the mix, too, Wojnarowski reported.

While Green might not see many minutes if he decided to sign in Boston, there are a couple of advantages the Celtics might have. They hold the best record in the league after making the NBA Finals last season, so if winning a title is Green’s top priority, Boston might be his best option.

The Celtics could also offer Green $3.23 million as part of the disabled player exception they received following Danilo Gallinari’s torn ACL injury in September. That would likely be more than what most teams would have to offer, which would be the veteran minimum.