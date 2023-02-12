Celtics Jaylen Brown won’t need surgery, will take facial injury ‘day-to-day’ "It's going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out." Jaylen Brown suffered a facial contusion injury on Wednesday. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Celtics star Jaylen Brown didn’t seem too concerned about his long-term health after suffering a facial contusion on Wednesday.

Brown told reporters Sunday that he considers himself “day-to-day” and that he won’t need surgery after being ruled out for at least a week. He’s still unsure if he’ll be able to play in the All-Star Game on Feb. 19.

What Brown seemed more concerned about though was if Jayson Tatum was actually going to gift him a car. Following the Celtics’ win over the Hornets on Friday, Tatum said that he would gift Brown a car because he was the one that elbowed Brown in the face, which caused the injury.

That was news to Brown.

“He said that?” Brown said with a laugh. “Nobody told me this. OK, cool. I like that. That’ll be great. That’ll be great.”

When asked about how he has been able to sleep with the injury, Brown drew attention back to Tatum’s statement.

“It’s been tough the last couple days, but, [expletive], if I’m about to get a car, cool,” Brown said. “[Tatum] seriously said that?”

Brown asked Tatum if that was actually going to happen. Tatum responded by tapping his hand on his heart a couple of times, according to reporters.

“He’s lying,” Brown said, noting that Tatum lies when he taps his heart like that.

"Jayson Tatum. I'm getting a car???… He lyin." 😂



Jaylen Brown calls out JT after he told the media he was going to get him a car after his facial fracture 😂 🚗 pic.twitter.com/mE7zHCztWV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2023

“I’m just happy that I don’t have to go through that process because I probably would have missed a lot more games,” Brown said. “So I don’t think it’ll be too long. I figure I’ll be fine.”

Brown’s face still had some notable swelling on Sunday and he said that he would have to wear a mask over it when he returns.

“It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out,” Brown said.