Celtics Jaylen Brown’s poster dunk makes an appearance in Google Super Bowl ad "Giannis, what about that dunk in the third quarter?" Jaylen Brown was featured on Google Pixel's Super Bowl ad on Sunday night. Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of many NBA players who have been posterized by Jaylen Brown over the years.

But the Bucks star is changing his fortunes in Google Pixel’s new Super Bowl commercial.

With the focus of the Super Bowl spot revolving around the phone’s ability to scrub people and objects out of photos, Antetokounmpo opted to delete himself from a photo of Brown dunking on him.

“Giannis, what about that dunk in the third quarter,” a reporter asks Antetokounmpo in the commercial.

“What dunk,” Antetokounmpo retorts, showing the doctored photo with Brown throwing it down with no players in sight.

Advertisement:

Check out the Super Bowl spot featuring Brown and Antetokounmpo below: