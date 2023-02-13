Celtics Derrick White earns league honor after leading shorthanded Celtics Over four games last week, White averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Steven Senne / AP

The Boston Celtics have been decimated by injuries over the last week.

But even with key pieces like Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and Al Horford all missing stretches of action, Boston still won four straight games, including victories over playoff contenders in Philadelphia and Memphis.

The play of Derrick White was a major part of Boston’s strong showing despite their shorthanded roster.

And for his efforts, the 28-year-old guard was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week (Feb. 6-12) Monday.

With Smart still sidelined with an ankle injury, White has dominated as of late during his reps as the Celtics’ starting point guard.

Advertisement:

Over four games last week, White averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. White was the only player in the league to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range, and 90 percent from the free-throw line over that four-game stretch.

Derrick White opens 6-6 from deep on ESPN❗️ pic.twitter.com/ANso1teARj — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2023

White dominated in Boston’s win against the Hornets on Friday night, scoring a career-high 33 points in the C’s 127-116 win at TD Garden. He became the first player in NBA history to hit eight 3-pointers and record both 10 assists and three blocks in a single game.

White stands as the second Celtic to earn Player of the Week honors this season, with Tatum receiving the league accolade back in October.

Boston is hoping that White’s sharpshooting continues on Tuesday night when it takes on the Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Based on the latest injury report released by the Celtics, Brown (facial fracture) and Smart (ankle sprain) have already been ruled out. Tatum is listed as doubtful with a non-COVID illness, while Grant Williams (right elbow swelling) and Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) are tabbed as questionable.